Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3044 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 118,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.
Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile
