Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ADME traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. 10,008 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85.
About Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF
