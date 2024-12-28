Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ADME traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. 10,008 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85.

About Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

