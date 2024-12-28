Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF (NYSEARCA:UPSD) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF (NYSEARCA:UPSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPSD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,436. Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

