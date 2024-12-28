Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

