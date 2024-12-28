Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

ATZ opened at C$53.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.76 and a 12 month high of C$55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.06.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

