ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.80 (NYSEARCA:ARKY)

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.798 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

