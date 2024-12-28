Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 482.8% in December

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 482.8% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 4.4 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Ark Restaurants worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

ARKR stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile



Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

