Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 482.8% in December

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 482.8% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
ARKR stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.25.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
