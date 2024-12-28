Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arkema Stock Up 1.1 %

ARKAY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. Arkema has a 52 week low of $71.26 and a 52 week high of $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

