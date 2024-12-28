ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.30 and last traded at $131.86. 789,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,134,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.79.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

