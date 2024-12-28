Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 114.3% in December

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.47%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.