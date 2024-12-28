Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $249.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $241.94 and a 52 week high of $337.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.