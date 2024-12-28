Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $249.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $241.94 and a 52 week high of $337.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.