Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCZ opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a $0.5781 dividend. This is an increase from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.