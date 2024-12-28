Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 54.4% in December

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of AUUD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
