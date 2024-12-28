AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AUO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUOTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 39,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. AUO has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Get AUO alerts:

AUO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.