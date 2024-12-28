AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
AUO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AUOTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 39,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. AUO has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $6.25.
AUO Company Profile
