Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of AWX stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.88. Avalon has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.
About Avalon
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.