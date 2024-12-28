AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.48 ($34.88) and traded as high as €33.84 ($35.25). AXA shares last traded at €33.57 ($34.97), with a volume of 912,264 shares traded.

AXA Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.49.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

