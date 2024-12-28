Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,082,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,406.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $25.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Azimut has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

