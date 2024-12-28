B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

