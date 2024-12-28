B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.47. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 5,727,602 shares traded.

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

