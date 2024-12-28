Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 1,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

BBAJF remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.