Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,100 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 1,688,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
BBAJF remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
