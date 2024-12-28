Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY remained flat at $56.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.3654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

