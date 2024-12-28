Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Acquires $301,971.96 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,971.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,981,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,639,340.50. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Suvretta Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 42,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

