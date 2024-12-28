BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 3,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

