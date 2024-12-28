Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 686,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Biofrontera stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 218,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

