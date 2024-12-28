BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BioNxt Solutions Trading Up 14.9 %
Shares of BioNxt Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.84. BioNxt Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
About BioNxt Solutions
