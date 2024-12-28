BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BioNxt Solutions Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of BioNxt Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.84. BioNxt Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

