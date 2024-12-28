Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 179.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBDC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

