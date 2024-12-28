BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

ZRE stock opened at C$20.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.63. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$19.15 and a 1 year high of C$23.98.

