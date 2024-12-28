BMO US Put Write ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ZPW opened at C$16.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.90. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52 week low of C$15.05 and a 52 week high of C$16.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.