Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BATS:BSMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BATS:BSMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BSMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Get Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BSMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of small- and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be undervalued BSMC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.