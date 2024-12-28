Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BATS:BSMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BATS:BSMCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BSMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BSMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of small- and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be undervalued BSMC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.