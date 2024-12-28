Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BATS:BSMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF (BATS:BSMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:BSMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.
Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
