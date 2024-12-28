Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 413.5% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Branicks Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

