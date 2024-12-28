Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 413.5% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Branicks Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Branicks Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.
About Branicks Group
