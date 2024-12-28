British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,722.67 ($34.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,893 ($36.40). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($36.24), with a volume of 588,380 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The firm has a market cap of £63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,839.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,723.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently -3,794.21%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,716 ($34.18) per share, with a total value of £1,303.68 ($1,640.47). Insiders have purchased 63 shares of company stock valued at $172,798 over the last 90 days. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

