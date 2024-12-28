Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price at $16.75

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

OCSL stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.07. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.