BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 21,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

