Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRNY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

