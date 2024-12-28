Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BRNY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $283.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.
About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
