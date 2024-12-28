Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of BRKHW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
Burtech Acquisition Company Profile
