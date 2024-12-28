Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BRKHW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

BurTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

