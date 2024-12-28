CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.75. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 411,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

CaixaBank Stock Up -0.7 %

CaixaBank Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

