Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

