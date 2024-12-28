Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Free Report) by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 35.94% of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

