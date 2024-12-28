Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $201.83 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $201.83 million and $7.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94,431.14 or 0.99621241 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94,173.21 or 0.99349142 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,172,016,328 coins and its circulating supply is 12,722,567,748 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,171,160,571 with 12,721,741,191 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01555631 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $9,553,449.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.