Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CETEF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.38. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87.
About Cathedral Energy Services
