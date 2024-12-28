Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the November 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETEF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.38. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

