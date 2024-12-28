CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.58.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $111,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,541. This represents a 23.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $111,431.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $495,780.22. This represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,703 shares of company stock worth $247,995. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

