C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.71 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 147.60 ($1.86). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.86), with a volume of 60,415 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £567.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,083.33%.

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 66,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £99,274.50 ($124,920.72). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($24,858.85). 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

