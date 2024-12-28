Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Announces $0.14 — Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1414 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.6% per year over the last three years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 0.7 %

EBR stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

