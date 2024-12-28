Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) & Everus (NYSE:ECG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everus and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A Century Communities 7.44% 13.79% 7.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.73 billion 1.31 $137.23 million N/A N/A Century Communities $4.33 billion 0.53 $259.22 million $10.03 7.34

This table compares Everus and Century Communities”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everus and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Century Communities 0 2 1 0 2.33

Everus currently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Century Communities has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Everus.

Summary

Century Communities beats Everus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

