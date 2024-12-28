CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.43. 5,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.

