Comparing EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and EVgo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $117.73 million 0.74 N/A N/A N/A EVgo $239.31 million 5.32 -$42.43 million ($0.42) -10.00

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVgo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00 EVgo 0 2 8 2 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

EVgo has a consensus price target of $6.61, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A EVgo -18.60% N/A -5.62%

Summary

EVgo beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EVgo Holdings LLC.

