Comparing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -2.18% -18.35% -3.87% One Liberty Properties 38.96% 11.35% 4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medalist Diversified REIT and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and One Liberty Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $9.92 million 1.51 -$4.57 million ($0.22) -61.23 One Liberty Properties $89.45 million 6.41 $29.61 million $1.62 16.54

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

