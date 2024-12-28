Critical Review: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) vs. Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverCrest Metals and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Seabridge Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Seabridge Gold N/A -3.42% -1.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Seabridge Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $278.08 million 4.89 $116.72 million $0.57 16.04 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$21.68 million ($0.25) -46.44

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Seabridge Gold on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.