CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSL Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
