CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

