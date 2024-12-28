CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

